Computacenter (LON:CCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,916.00

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($25.20) and last traded at GBX 1,916 ($25.20), with a volume of 202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,893 ($24.90).

CCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Computacenter to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,789.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,490.44.

In other news, insider Raymond Gray sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.24), for a total value of £28,036.40 ($36,880.29).

About Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.