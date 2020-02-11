Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 670 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,512,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,275,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,993,000 after acquiring an additional 119,618 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after acquiring an additional 817,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.13 and a 1-year high of $77.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 134.53%.

Several analysts have commented on OKE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

