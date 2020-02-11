Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12,324.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,247,000 after buying an additional 677,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 182.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after buying an additional 304,935 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 325.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 291,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after buying an additional 223,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $60.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

