Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $738,000 Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $92.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

