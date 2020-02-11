Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,433.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 46,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,771,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,116,000.

VBK stock opened at $204.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.83 and a 52-week high of $207.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

