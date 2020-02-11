Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in VF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in VF by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 235,641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in VF by 1,243.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in VF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in VF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 394,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after purchasing an additional 153,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get VF alerts:

VFC stock opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.