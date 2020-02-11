Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New $804,000 Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.25.

NYSE WHR opened at $149.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

