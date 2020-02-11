Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 475 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of TM stock opened at $141.28 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The stock has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.30.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

