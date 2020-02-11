Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 98,684 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.38 and a 1-year high of $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

