Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 13,763 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,763 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.32. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

