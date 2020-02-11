Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 246 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $453,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $1,060,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after acquiring an additional 251,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other Sun Communities news, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUI stock opened at $162.38 on Tuesday. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $166.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.