Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 253 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $22,322,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,008,314 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,171 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.