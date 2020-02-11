Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,510 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Xerox by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 132,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRX. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.81. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

