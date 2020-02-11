Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,838 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 461.8% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.86 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

