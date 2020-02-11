Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes $752,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 86.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 269,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 125,172 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 992,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after buying an additional 94,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 166,527 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

