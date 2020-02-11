Creative Planning Acquires 2,440 Shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 486,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 249,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SBGL opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

