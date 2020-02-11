Creative Planning Acquires 300 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 45.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

ABM opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.64. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABM. ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.94.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

