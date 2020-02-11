Creative Planning Acquires 36 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,838,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total value of $71,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,384 shares of company stock valued at $20,634,013. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $780.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $800.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $731.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $638.92 and a 1-year high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $770.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.