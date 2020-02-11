Creative Planning Boosts Position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.20% of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 190.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 316,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 207,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust during the third quarter worth about $138,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

