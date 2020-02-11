Creative Planning Buys 1,262 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 145.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BLV opened at $105.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.39 and a twelve month high of $106.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.