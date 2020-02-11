Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.74.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,330,978.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,720,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,759,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 over the last 90 days. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

