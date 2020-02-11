Creative Planning Grows Position in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in VOC Energy Trust were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut VOC Energy Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE VOC opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 93.53%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

