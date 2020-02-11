Creative Planning Has $539,000 Holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Creative Planning grew its stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CGI were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. CGI Inc has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

