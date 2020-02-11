Creative Planning Has $541,000 Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 50,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

