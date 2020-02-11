Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of FDS opened at $290.07 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.18 and a twelve month high of $305.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total value of $308,336.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,851 shares of company stock worth $3,728,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.