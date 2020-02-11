Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $4,073,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,505,000 after buying an additional 93,236 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $2,304,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

