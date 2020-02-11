Creative Planning Sells 2,121 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Davita were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Davita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Davita by 1,166.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Davita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Davita by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Davita stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. Davita Inc has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $85.59.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Davita in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

