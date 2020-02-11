Creative Planning Sells 6,630 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 29.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

FSK opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 7,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,278.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,310. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

