Credit Suisse Group (CS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CS opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $14.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CS. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Partners raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

