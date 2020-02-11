CSP (CSPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. CSP has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

