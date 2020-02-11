Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Lowered to $190.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra cut Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.07.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $162.23 on Friday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.