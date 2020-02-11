David S. Shin Purchases 3,000 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) Director David S. Shin purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $28,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OXLC stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. Oxford Lane Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 64.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 113,165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 42,722 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,632,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 119,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

