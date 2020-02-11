Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE opened at $168.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $180.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. DZ Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

