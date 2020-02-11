Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 67.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,361 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 13.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 618.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 226,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $179,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,927 shares in the company, valued at $14,286,037.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ETV opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

