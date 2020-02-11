Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 259,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 299,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Edison International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 615,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Edison International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 406,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 582.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 88,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61. Edison International has a 52-week low of $57.53 and a 52-week high of $78.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

