Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) PT Raised to GBX 800 at Berenberg Bank

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 715 ($9.41) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 646 ($8.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 774 ($10.18) to GBX 811 ($10.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Electrocomponents to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 721.89 ($9.50).

Shares of ECM stock opened at GBX 700.80 ($9.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 689.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 644.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 532.40 ($7.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 731.20 ($9.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

