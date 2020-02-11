Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara Acquires 18,800 Shares

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00.

NASDAQ EMMA opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.91. Emmaus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42.

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.24. Emmaus Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 511.05% and a negative net margin of 489.28%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emmaus Life Sciences will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emmaus Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

