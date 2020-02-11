Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Stock Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNV. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.64.

Shares of FNV opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average is $97.96. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $114.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

