General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in General Electric by 30.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,911 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in General Electric by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 13,795,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,345 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in General Electric by 13.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

