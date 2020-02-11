General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in General Mills were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its holdings in General Mills by 23.3% in the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $808,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

NYSE:GIS opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

