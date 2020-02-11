Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GNCA stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNCA shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Genocea Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

