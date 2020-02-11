Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLNG opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 111.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

