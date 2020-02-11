GSX Techedu (GSX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GSX opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. GSX Techedu has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $42.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

