Hain Celestial Group’s (HAIN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their hold rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 43.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,955,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,990,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

