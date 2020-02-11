Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey stock opened at $156.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $107.82 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,467 shares of company stock worth $8,555,718. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

