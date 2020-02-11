HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000.

HFRO opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

