Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Position Cut by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

HLT opened at $111.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $73.93 and a 1-year high of $113.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.29.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

