Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases 4 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Siobhán Moriarty purchased 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,148 ($41.41) per share, for a total transaction of £125.92 ($165.64).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,153.37 ($41.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,195.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,240.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

Get Diageo alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,630 ($47.75) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,339.33 ($43.93).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.