Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Holdings Decreased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,346 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,672.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,650,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,826,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,672,000 after purchasing an additional 927,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 884.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 921,308 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 3,363 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $237,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

