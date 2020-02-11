Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.73% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 191,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.0622 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.